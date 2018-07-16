Look for more wet weather to start the week, and more of the same as the National Weather Service calls for showers and thunderstorms after lunch, and highs up near 90 for the day, with decreasing chances of showers through the end of the week.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 98. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.