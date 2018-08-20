Anyone who wanted to start out the week working in their yards this evening will be sorely disappointed with the weather forecast as the National Weather Service predicts rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon hours until midweek when sunshine is expected to return.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.