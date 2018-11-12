There's going to be a lot of rain over the next few days as the National Weather Service calls for wet weather to stick around through at least midweek, but clear up in time for the second round of playoff football at Rockmart on Friday night.
Today's forecast calls for showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. High near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: Showers. Patchy fog between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Low around 44. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers, mainly before noon. Patchy dense fog before 11 a.m. High near 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.