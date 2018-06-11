That nasty thunderstorm experienced in Polk County late Sunday afternoon is likely to repeated again today if predictions are correct from the National Weather Service, with meteorologists in Peachtree City calling for nasty weather as the workday is coming to a close after sunshine.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.