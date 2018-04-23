Look for the weekend wet weather to stretch into chances for rain through the rest of the week as the National Weather Service calls for temperatures to remain in the 60's and low 70's through until next Saturday, when clear skies and mild temperatures are expected for coming events.
Today's forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.