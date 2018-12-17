Today marks the beginning of the final week of fall as the first day of Winter approaches Friday, and the National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to remain cool during the day, and get chilly overnight as the holidays approach. For the moment, the forecast does not include a White Christmas for Polk County.
Today's forecast calls for patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog before 3 a.m., then patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers. High near 53. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55.