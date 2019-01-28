A pleasant forecast is in store for the start of the week, but just like the old joke goes: it's Georgia, wait around a little bit and the weather will change. That's what the National Weather Service is predicting for Tuesday's outlook, with the potential for snow just over the horizon.
Here's the Winter Storm Watch from the NWS in Peachtree City.
Today's forecast is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.
Tuesday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 a.m., then gradually ending. High near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.