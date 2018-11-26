Look for sunshine and clouds mixed up and temperatures to stay chilly for the start of the week as the National Weather Service calls for more cold temperatures overnight, and more of the same through midweek before a warm up comes around before the weekend.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.