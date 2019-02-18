Mixed clouds and sunshine will bring some slight relief from rainy weather, but only for a short time as the National Weather Service expects showers to return by Tuesday, and temperatures to stay in the cool range until warmer weather at the end of the week.
Today's forecast calls for partly sunny skies, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers before 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m. Low around 42. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 57. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.