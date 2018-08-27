It's the beginning of Fair Week in Polk County, and the extended forecast through the days gates are open calls for chances of showers through to Sunday, with some days better than others according to the National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Areas of fog between 7 a.m and 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.