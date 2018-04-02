April is starting off right with pleasant weather ahead as the National Weather Service predicts a warm and sunny day to kick off the week, but then wet weather and cooler temperatures are coming for midweek followed by another round of cooler weather.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Low around 51. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.