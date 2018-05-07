Predicted rain showers aren't in store after all according to the National Weather Service forecast, and instead look for more sunshine through at least midweek for Polk County, and chances of showers to return before week's end.
Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.