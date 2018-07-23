Look for chances of wet weather to stick around in the forecast during the afternoon hours during the first few days of the week according to the National Weather Service forecast, and then the likelihood of rain tapering off later in the week. Either way, expect an unseasonably cooler forecast for the opening of the week.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 2 am, then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
.Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88.