Another hot day is in store, but chances for afternoon rain might help break the heat for a short time as the National Weather Service predicts temperatures up to 91, and heat index values at the 100 degree mark.
Today's forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Expect partly sunny skies, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 100. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.