Look for chances of wet weather again, and for the rest of the week as the National Weather Service, with more of the same through the week including on Independence Day at midweek, with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 80's throughout the opening days of July.
Today's forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Patchy dense fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Independence Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.