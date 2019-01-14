Cloudy skies to start the week are set to give way to sunshine through midweek, but expect the return of wet weather set to stick around through the coming weekend according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for areas of fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.