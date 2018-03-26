Wet weather is possible to start the week, but expect cool, cloudy and windy conditions throughout the day, with warmer temperatures right around the corner according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of light rain. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of light rain, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers or light rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.