Cloudy skies will remain throughout the day in Polk County as the National Weather Service calls for chances of rain during the day, and the return of wet weather through Election Day and past midweek before a clearing for Veterans Day this coming weekend.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. High near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 61.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 59.