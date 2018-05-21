Look for more showers to roll in over Polk County as the week starts, and chances of rain throughout the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service predictions as late spring continues to move toward summer.
Today's forecast calls for a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.