The weather forecast has improved for Polk County for the week, and the National Weather Service predictions put temperatures into the mid-70's by the middle of the week .
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.