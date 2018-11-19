There's a slight chance of wet weather for the evening hours in Polk County, but enjoy blue skies and mild temperatures for the day according to the National Weather Service forecast, with cooler conditions to come.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.