Look for chances of wet weather as the first week of autumn gets underway in Polk County, and temperatures sticking in the mid 80's according to the latest the National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.