Look for chances of wet weather on the commute home from work as October gets underway, and temperatures to remain more like summer than fall through the rest of the week according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.