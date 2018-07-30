There's a chance for rain, but otherwise expect only sunshine and clouds according to the National Weather Service forecast for the start of the week as July winds down and heads into the long hot days of August.
Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. High near 84. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.