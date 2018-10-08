Look for chances of wet weather as the afternoon wears on, and additional wet weather might be on the way with the potential by midweek to get downright stormy as Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall on the gulf coast and head northward according to current National Weather Service predictions.
Today's forecast calls for a 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.