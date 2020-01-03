The 17th Annual MLK, Jr. "Youth Infusion" and Community Service Rally will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church located at 321 MLK, Jr. Blvd at 4:00 pm.
The theme this year is "Love Conquers Hate!" The event is free to the public.
This year's keynote speaker is Rev. Melford Glass a native of Bremen. He is chair of the Board of Directors of Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, Inc. serving 8 counties including Polk County.
Alongside Glass, the Honorable Trey Kelley/Georgia State Representative will bring the greetings and the Cedartown Board of Commissioners will read the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Proclamation.
Robert William Barton is the recipient of the 2020 Trailblazer Award and Zane Pasley is the recipient of the youth "Mirror the Dream Award."
The mistresses of ceremony are Coy Frasier, Kayla Ragland, Ti'Neisha Perkins. Youth participants are soloist Dontavious Harris, Poem by Faith Hurd and skit entitled "Every Hero Has A Storey" written by Pamela Baker-King starring Car'Nevaeh, Carlson, Carlissa and Chrystal Crook.
In addition, YWTSA is asking for everyone to bring canned foods and old coats that will be distributed to charitable organization in Cedartown.
The MLK Jr. "Youth Infusion" is a series of events sponsored by Youth Working Together for a "Speedy" Awareness, Inc. that gives youth an opportunity to participate in the political, liberal arts, educational and community service arenas.
It is an extension of YWTSA’s Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program which is designed to extend and refine reading skills, as well as social skills development.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) is a non-for –profit public service organization of Cedartown, Georgia whose purpose is to provide individualized, as well as group pathways designed to connect each youth socially and emotionally to educational and vocational training through real life experiences.