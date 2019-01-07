Local celebrations of a civil rights leader are coming up in the days ahead, and organizers are asking people to mark their calendars now and get in touch to take part in several events.
The Community Relations Commission is getting ready for 30th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration activities in Polk County.
The celebrations begin with the annual Polk County Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, to be held at Ledbetter Hall at Cedar Lake Christian Center, 1890 Rome Highway, Cedartown, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.
The breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and includes guest speaker Reverend James Wright Jr. of Cedar Spring Baptist Church in Cedartown.
Tickets for the annual breakfast are $10, and can be purchased by calling Jennifer Hudson at 706-346-5494, Pastor DC at 678-471-6420, Lynda Kelley Dave at 770-375-0144, Forrest McCombs Sr. at 770-546-9199 or Minister Donnarae Bradley at 706-238-2457.
The celebrations during the weekend will conclude on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 with the 30th Annual Martin Luther Jr. Celebration at the Cedartown Civic Auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
The speakers will be Pastor Blake Dodd, Youngs Grove Baptist Church of Cedartown and Elder Tony Davis of Glad Tidings Church of God In Christ in Cedartown.
This celebration is free to the public.
The theme for the 2019 celebration is “United We Stand.”