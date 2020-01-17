There's still a chance to get tickets now for the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast being held on Saturday morning in Cedartown, the first of several events in Polk County honoring the birthday of the civil rights leader.
Saturday's breakfast begins at 9 a.m. at Ledbetter Hall at Cedar Lake Christian Center.
This year's guest speaker is Dr. April Welch, former chair of the Polk County Chamber of Commerce and Dean of Students at West Georgia Technical College.
Saturday morning’s breakfast program will also feature the Pleasant Grove Drama Club and soloist Cassandra Grant.
Tickets for the breakfast are $10 each and on sale now through organizers Jennifer Hudson at 706-346-5494, Pastor DC at 678-471-6420, Lynda Kelley Dave at 770-375-0144, Forrest McCombs Sr. at 770-546-9199 or Minister Donnarae Bradley at 706-238-2457.
Local organizers with the breakfast are wrapping up MLK celebrations at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center on Monday evening at 6 p.m.
The speaker will be Dr. Beverly Smith, a retired educator. The evening also features a performance by Tamaka Ware.
Alongside the breakfast and celebrations, marchers will be taking to Main Street in downtown Cedartown on Jan. 20 starting at 1:30 p.m. Walkers take off from Marietta Street and continue down to Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2. for a culminating celebration. Hot chili and refreshments follow at Turner Street Park.
Mt. Olivet Baptist Missionary Church of Yorkville, is sponsoring a Dr. Martin Luther King Charitable Gala to support local charities on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Paulding County Senior Citizens Ballroom, located 54 Industrial Parkway North, Dallas. The upcoming gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The charities are the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Paulding County Helping Hands.
The gala will start with a social hour at 5:30, followed by entertainment at 6:00 p.m. with Lady Q, a Christian comedian, and music by Just 3 and Samuel Davis.
The speaker for the evening is former Paulding County Board of Education member Sammy McClure Sr. The evening will culminate with dinner and presentations to the charities for their continued community advocacy and enrichments in Paulding County.
Ticket are $40 per person and can be purchased on line at Eventbrite.com and search by the gala name.
The Youth Working Toward A 'Speedy' Awareness are also having their annual MLK celebration at Friendship Baptist Church for their "Youth Infusion."
The 4 p.m. event is themed this year on "Love Conquers Hate!" and is free to the public.
This year’s keynote speaker is Rev. Melford Glass a native of Bremen. He is chair of the Board of Directors of Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, Inc. serving 8 counties including Polk County.
Alongside Glass, the Honorable Trey Kelley/Georgia State Representative will bring the greetings and the Cedartown Board of Commissioners will read the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Proclamation.
Robert William Barton is the recipient of the 2020 Trailblazer Award and Zane Pasley is the recipient of the youth “Mirror the Dream Award.”
The mistresses of ceremony are Coy Frasier, Kayla Ragland, Ti’Neisha Perkins. Youth participants are soloist Dontavious Harris, Poem by Faith Hurd and skit entitled “Every Hero Has A Storey” written by Pamela Baker-King starring Car’Nevaeh, Carlson, Carlissa and Chrystal Crook.
In addition, YWTSA is asking for everyone to bring canned foods and old coats that will be distributed to charitable organization in Cedartown.
The MLK Jr. “Youth Infusion” is a series of events sponsored by Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness, Inc. that gives youth an opportunity to participate in the political, liberal arts, educational and community service arenas.
It is an extension of YWTSA’s Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program which is designed to extend and refine reading skills, as well as social skills development.
Youth Working Together for a “Speedy” Awareness Inc. (YWTSA) is a non-for –profit public service organization of Cedartown, Georgia whose purpose is to provide individualized, as well as group pathways designed to connect each youth socially and emotionally to educational and vocational training through real life experiences.