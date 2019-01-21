Temperatures are expected to get above freezing and into the low 40s as the week begins and celebrations continue for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Polk County according to the National Weather Service, and is expected to remain frozen overnight again, with rain right around the corner again.
MLK Day: Sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.