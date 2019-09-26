A big anniversary was celebrated in the past few days at Miura America in Rockmart, who have been in operations in Polk County for the past 10 years.
Their September 23 birthday bash brought in leaders from around the community and employees at the Rockmart plant to enjoy lunch on the company and provide the opportunity to educate guests about the boilers they make.
Miura America, first opened in 2009, have made great advances in their offerings at the plant in Rockmart. In recent years, they've added a showroom and training facility to the plant that allows customers to work directly with engineers and the employees in the manufacturing process.
Company officials showed off one of their more recent advances in boiler design, allowing for three different fuel sources to be switched between based on conditions within a facility where they are operating. For instance, if a hospital using a Miura-made boiler loses their flow of natural gas for some reason, they can switch to on-site propane or fuel oil.
The company has a long history of boiler production dating back decades in Japan, and is now an international company.
Miura began operations as a company in 1927 in the manufacture of rice threshing machines that required steam power. Their boilers are now used in a variety of operations and by global corporations as large as PepsiCo Frito Lay.
They have operations in Mexico, Canada, the United State, Indonesia, China, Tawian, Korea, Japan and Brazil.