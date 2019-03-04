Funeral arrangements are being planned for a Alabama girl who was found dead in DeKalb County just hours after she went missing over the weekend.
A 12-hour search ended when the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported that 11-year-old Amberly Barnett was found dead on Saturday morning at an undisclosed location.
She went missing Friday at around 6 p.m. in Collinsville, Alabama from an aunt's house across the state lines, according to news reports from WHNT-19 in Huntsville.
The news station also reports the Cedartown High School Class of 2009 has setup a GoFundMe campaign in memory of Amberly Barnett.
“All donations will go directly to the family of this sweet girl. Any and all donations would be greatly appreciated," organizers wrote on the page. The fund as of today already stood at more than $6,700 and growing out of a $2,000 goal.
The 11-year-old was previously a resident with her family of Cedartown, and attended Northside Elementary School in the past. She was the daughter of Brian Pope and Jonie Barnett.
Funeral arrangements for Amberly are being handled by Olin Gammage and Sons Funeral Home in Cedartown. Condolences for the family can be posted on the page, and updates about plans for services will be added online as soon as possible.
Details and the cause of her death have yet to be released by police officials in DeKalb County, who cited in a Saturday press conference that an investigation is on-going.
The Associated Press reported that her mother said Amberly left her cell phone behind following her disappearance, and that a green SUV was seen leaving her aunt's driveway around the last time she was seen.