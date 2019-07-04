A teenager reported missing earlier in the day by Carrollton Police was found safely at Cedartown residence and was reunited with her family.
Cedartown Police Assistant Chief Greg Cooper said officers located 15-year-old Nohelia Nohemi Galeas Flores at a Sixth Street address with 25-year-old Wilson Morales.
According to Cooper, officers spotted a black 1998 Honda Civic with a matching plate number outside the Sixth Street residence, and then went up to the house to further investigate and found the pair within the home around 8:10 p.m.
Morales was taken into custody by Cedartown Police and later turned over to Carrollton Police to face further charges in Carroll County.
Flores was taken to the Cedartown Police Department headquarters and reunited with her parents to return home.
Cooper said the search for Flores began around 2 p.m. this afternoon when police put out an request for help locating the girl, suspect and car were last seen at a North Winds Boulevard address in Carrollton