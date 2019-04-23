Want to get a better handle on using Microsoft Office products and the company's latest operating system, Windows 10?
Then look no further than Georgia Northwestern Technical College. The Polk County Campus in Rockmart is set to host a four-session 2016 Microsoft Office Essentials Training for management and front-line employees starting on May 7 and continuing through May 16. The sessions split between Tuesdays and Thursday afternoons cover 12 hours of software training total and last 3 hours at a time. The first begins on May 7 at 3:30 p.m.
Cost per person is $575.
Included in the training schedule is an Introduction to Windows 10, along with sessions on Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.
Those interested in participating can contact Jim Powell, the Director of Business and Industry Services for GNTC at 706-409-1267, or email jpowell@gntc.edu.