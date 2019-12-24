By the time all of the subscribers have received their papers, Santa’s ride is over and families have gathered around the tree for an annual exchange of gifts. Stores and offices are closed midweek nationwide, and people are enjoying a day full of holiday cheer before returning to work on Thursday.
First, we wish all our readers a happy holiday season, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year as a turbulent 2019 winds down into what promises to be a landmark year of 2020. With less than a week left in 2019, we’ll begin online coverage on Thursday of looks back on stories that made an impact over the year and provide some updates on items of interest from earlier editions.
As a reminder to readers across the county and the wider world as the holiday season continues, though many who take in these pages have the means to enjoy their Christmas a New Years celebrations and not have to go without, there are others who do not get to enjoy the holiday season with their families and friends.
So too there those out there who can’t afford gifts for their children, or great gatherings of family and friends.
During the holiday season, continue in the giving spirit by helping local organizations make sure that families in crisis, children who are out of their homes, the homeless and hungry all have opportunities to celebrate.
The Standard Journal encourages donations to organizations like the Our House Women’s Shelter, the Rockmart Homeless Initiative, the Good Samartian Food Bank in Cedartown and the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rockmart, the Department of Family and Children’s Services in Polk County, Community Share Ministries, the United Way, Goodwill, or simply one of your choice.
Is not giving the reason for the season? Since we believe so, we encourage our readers to even give simply a dollar to any of these groups as the year comes to an end. Donations can also be tax deductible for non-profit organizations.
Thanks to the readers and subscribers of the Standard Journal for another wonderful year in Polk County.