MERIT AWARD: Cedartown Middle School principal Shannon Hulsey was named the November 2018 MERIT Award winner for Polk School District.
Her nomination and naming for the MERIT Award came about due to her dedication to students and work to help those in need, along with her positive attitude in and out of school on a daily basis according to the nominations provided to central office administrators. Hulsey is the first administrator to win the MERIT Award.
She was joined by administrators presenting the award during the Nov. 13 meeting.
Polk Medical Center officials were also on hand to present a gift as part of their ongoing partnership with the school district on providing help with the MERIT Awards.