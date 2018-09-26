Department continues to mourn loss of Detective killed in line of duty
On the walls of the Polk County Police Department are pictures and medals of a fallen comrade, of a mother, a daughter, a dedicated friend.
It is hard for fellow officers – Chief Kenny Dodd included among those who still shed tears to this day – to look at the smile of Detective Kristen Hearne and not feel the pain of her loss, and a year later the emotional wounds remain fresh.
“A lot of guys are still sad and miss Kristen, including myself,” Dodd said. “They are still mourning her loss. She is still missed very much.”
This weekend the officers who served alongside Det. Hearne have a chance to come together and share in their grief, and also do some good for the community as a whole in ceremonies and events planned to honor her life on Saturday.
That includes a noon ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial outside of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 in Cedartown. The event will be open to the public. The memorial ceremony is being organized with the help of Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, Litesey Funeral Home and the police department.
Brazier said that he wanted to do something to show his love and support for the family on the anniversary of Hearne’s death, and will include a wreath to stand in her honor in days following the ceremony.
Earlier this weekend starting at 9 a.m., a blood drive being organized by Officer Andy Anderson will get underway, with Dodd set to offer up a prayer and the department to hold a moment of silence before they begin taking donors.
Alongside Blood Assurance Anderson is receiving help from the Department of Natural Resources and other agencies to provide outreach and education opportunities for youth to enjoy such as the Touch a Truck program and even a tour of a helicopter while adult donors give blood.
Participants will also be served lunch, a t-shirt and those who are 18 and older are automatically included for a Yamaha Sound Bar drawing at the conclusion of the blood drive. The drive wraps up at 3 p.m.
Remembrances of Hearne continue following her slaying late last September, when she and Officer David Goodrich were involved in the investigation of a suspicious vehicle parked on Santa Claus Road reported by a resident. When Hearne and Goodrich began seeking additional information about the Ford Escape they found parked off the roadway, Seth Spangler and Samantha Roof stepped out of the woods, and after initial contact, Spangler pulled a gun and began to fire at Hearne and Goodrich.
Hearne, who didn’t have her vest on at the time, was shot in the exchange as well as Goodrich, who did. He returned fire and then when Spangler and Roof fled, called for help and tried to do what he could for Hearne until paramedics arrived.
The process toward a trial is already underway, and both enter not guilty pleas at a hearing earlier in the year.
The 29-year-old detective began her law enforcement career as a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s office in 2008, and later joined the Polk County Police first as a patrol officer in 2012, then was promoted to detective in 2013.
She left behind her husband, former Lt. Matt Hearne with the Aragon Police Department, and her son Isaac along with her parents, siblings, in-laws and extended family.
Hearne also left behind fellow officers who in the months since her death still find themselves having a hard time coping with what happened.
One result that is making a difference is a focus on officers taking extra precautions when on the job patrolling Polk County.
“The guys are a lot more cautious than they used to be,” Dodd said. “It has caused everyone to be more aware of their surroundings and the situation when on calls. Now instead of one car responding, we always have two. They’re working together a lot more.”
Dodd said that Hearne would appreciate the tributes, but that he believes ultimately she would want her memory to live on in the hearts of those who loved her as a mother dedicated to her son, and a public servant dedicated to her work and the community.
“She loved being a mother to Isaac, and she loved being a police officer,” Dodd said.