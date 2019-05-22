The annual observance of those who have fought for the United States and fallen continues this coming weekend with a trio of ceremonies being held on Sunday and Monday.
On Sunday, the members of Brown Wright American Legion Post 12 in Rockmart are inviting the community to come out and take part in their Memorial Day service at the Veteran’s Memorial at Seaborn Jones Park and remember those who sacrificed and hailed from the eastern part of Polk County.
They’ve invited Rodney Little to be the guest speaker for this year’s service. Those interested in taking part are asked to arrive before the 2 p.m. start time. No information about whether services will move indoors was available at press time.
Also on Sunday, members of the Felton community in southern Polk County are gathering as well. Felton Baptist Church is playing host to a service starting at 1 p.m. to honor those who have died in battle.
Their service specifically honors Sgt. Ray McKibben, a Vietnam War Medal of Honor winner from the area.
Refreshments provided by the ladies of the Felton community will be available afterward.
In Cedartown, Memorial Day services will be held as they traditionally have on the day of remembrance itself, this coming Monday on May 27. Veteran’s Memorial Park will play host to the event which is jointly organized with American Legion Post 86. The service will begin at 11 a.m.
This year’s guest speaker is Dale Cockrill, the Commander of the 7th District American Legion for the State of Georgia.
Should rain become a factor in delaying the ceremony, officials will move the remembrance to Post 86 at 1675 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown.
Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday of May by tradition, and previously observed on May 30 from the late 1860s through 1970. That was after Congress made it an official holiday with the Uniform Monday Holiday Act to create convenient three day weekends.
Previously known as “Decoration Day,” it began as a holiday to honor the Union dead following the Civil War, with a similar holiday for Confederate soldiers coming into popularity not long after.
The day also marks the unofficial beginning of summer.