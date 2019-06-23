Memorabilia donated to the Rockmart History Museum is on display through the summer and will be available for view for the public through Homespun 2019 coming up in July.
The letters, photos, uniforms and equipment used by Charles Marlin White throughout his time in service with the United State Marine Corps was provided to the museum to recognize the interesting life of of a Rockmart native.
White, a graduate of Rockmart High School’s Class of 1946, joined the U.S. Marine Corps not long after graduation and served for two years before he went off to college.
He graduated from Georgia Tech in 1952 with a Bachelor’s Degree from Georgia Tech in Cheminal Engineering, and later went on to earn a doctorate in the field from 1953 through 1956.
He also serve in the Army Reserves at this time, resigning at the rank of Captain in the 1960s. Additionally, he was a longtime member of the scouting community, which his 37 badges and Eagle medal are part of the display of artifacts from his life.
The artifacts are part of the Rockmart History Museum’s growing collection of artifacts from life past in Polk County, and those interested in taking a tour of the museum can come open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturday 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in making donations to the museum, getting a group tour or more can contact Pat Sampson at 678-764-5201 for information. RHM meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month and volunteers are welcome and encouraged to take part.