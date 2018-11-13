The Cities of Cedartown, Rockmart and the Polk County Board of Education are all gathering for sessions tonight at their city halls and the board meeting room at the central office to finish up the business for November.
Cedartown, who usually holds their commission meetings on the second Monday of the month, moved the session to tonight for the federal observance of Veterans Day. They'll be gathering starting at 6 p.m. for a pair of public hearings on shutting down a portion of Williams Street, and for a Conditional Use request on Highway 27 property for a new car wash to open.
They've also got several delegates and proclamations planned for the night, and votes on changes to the retirement policy, the 2019 Local Maintenance and Improvement grants, and much more.
At the same time, the Polk County Board of Education is set to gather at 6 p.m. at the central office's Board Meeting room located on South College Street in Cedartown. They'll be hearing a presentation during the Superintendent's report on the graduation rate and dropout prevention program, hand out M.E.R.I.T Awards for November, approve financials and a surplus list, and look over field trip requests.
Rockmart's City Council meets at 7 p.m. to hear from the Rockmart Homeless Initiative's Victoria Millhollan, public hearings on a alley closing request on Piedmont Avenue and an annexation and rezoning request for the Earwood property next to Rockmart High School, along with reports from city officials and council members. They'll be gathering at city hall on North Piedmont Avenue.
Check back for additional updates on meetings tonight later in the week.