Plans will be available for view and people will be allowed to record their comments for the record in an upcoming session being hosted by the Georgia Department of Transportation's plan to replace the bridge on North Main Street.
The public detour open house to discuss the Georgia DOT’s additional need to flow traffic around the proposed construction project off Main Street and on to other corridors available to drivers. The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cedartown City Hall, located at 201 East Avenue..
Local residents interested in learning more about the proposed project are encouraged to attend the meeting and express their thoughts and preferences.
“We would like to hear the viewpoints and concerns of all area residents," says Grant Waldrop, district engineer at the Georgia DOT office in White in a press release.
The proposed plans call for replacing the existing bridge over Cedar Creek Tributary with a new structure and new roadway approaches. This bridge was built in 1938 and widened in 1949.
It is classified as having an unknown foundation. Due to the age of the bridge and its current conditions, it has been recommended for replacement. The proposed mainline would consist of two 11-foot travel lanes, one 14-foot center turn lane with curb and gutter, and sidewalks. It is anticipated the bridge will be closed to traffic and reconstructed in the existing location with an offsite detour.
This public information open house will provide the public with an opportunity to view the proposed project, ask questions, and comment on it.
“The Georgia DOT strongly believes that since this project is intended to serve the people of Cedartown and Polk County, the ideas and preferences of these people are important and can make a difference in our planning,” Waldrop explains. “This meeting will provide the public with an opportunity to review the proposed project, ask questions, and express their preferences.”
The Open House will be informal and the public is invited to attend any time between 5 and 7 p.m. The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for people with disabilities can be arranged with advance notice by calling Joseph Ciavarro District Planning & Programming Engineer at 678-721-5164 phone number.
Written statements will be accepted concerning this project until Thursday, July 11, 2019. Written statements may be submitted to Mr. Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, Georgia Department of Transportation Office of Environmental Services at 600 West Peachtree Street, N.W. – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga., 30308.
Documents available on the GDOT website state the bridge is in fair condition overall and the deck in good condition, but the 81-year-old structure was built with a “H-15 vehicle, which is below current design standards.”
Construction isn’t slated to start anytime soon, but when they do they plan to not just replace the bridge with one meeting current standards. GDOT is also planning to replace a section of the roadway north and south that will lead up to the new structure, starting 400 feet southwest of the Vance Avenue intersection and ending 260 northeast of the intersection with West Girard Avenue.
“Due to the age of the structure, structural integrity of the bridge pertaining to the design vehicle, and the unknown foundation of the substructure, replacement of this bridge is recommended,” the report stated.
With all that in mind, GDOT will also have to work out how to handle currently buried utility lines and power poles near the structure. Those include gas, fiber optic lines for internet service, lines from AT&T, water and sewer from the City of Cedartown and Georgia Power electrical distribution lines.
The report stated that of two options available for the bridge’s replacement, they are going with the $2.1 million cost and 12 month construction timetable.