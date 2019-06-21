The local Magistrate Court in Polk County is calling local officials together for an annual required meeting coming up in July.
Polk County Magistrate Judge Christy Cook Garner requested that local officials involved in the Student Attendance and School Climate Committee gather on July 9 at 10 a.m. in the board meeting room of the Polk School District's Central Office for the forthcoming session. The meeting covers issues surrounding required youth attendance within Polk School District.
The meeting is open to the public, and should last under an hour. Only two sessions of the committee are called annually. Anyone interested in more information can contact the Magistrate Court of Polk County at 770-749-2130.