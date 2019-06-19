ORLANDO -- Michael D. McRae of McRae Smith Peek Harman and Monroe LLP in Cedartown was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 50,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 8 during the organization’s Annual Meeting.
McRae will continue to serve in the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Haralson and Polk counties.
He earned his law degree from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1975. His law practice is focused in the areas of personal injury and wrongful death cases, general litigation, estate planning and administration, labor/employment law, government law, mediation and arbitration.
McRae additionally represents the City of Rockmart and the Polk County Board of Education as their attorney along with others at his practice.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policy-making authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.