One local auto service shop remains busy even during the holiday season in Rockmart since they have decades of experience ensuring that customers keep their vehicles running right on the roadways of Polk County.
That’s why McNabb Tire and Wheel won the 2018 Best of Polk awards for providing the best oil changes, auto service and for being the best tire store in the county, decided by our readers.
McNabb Tire and Wheel, located at 522 Goodyear Ave. in Rockmart, has been serving the area with a variety of services for the past 30 years at their location. This past year was an anniversary for the business.
Owner Mac McNabb and his team of mechanics offer everything from regular maintenance like oil changes and brake service to providing repairs to four wheel drive systems in SUVS and trucks.
The store carries a variety of brands of tires from major brands like BF Goodrich, Michelin and Goodyear and many more at competitive prices, but quotes are always the first step to getting a good deal at McNabb Tire and Wheel.
More information about services and prices can be had by calling 770-684-5067.
They’re open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and those who need immediate help can pull their car into the shop during business hours for help. McNabb Tire and Wheel also is happy to help customers in the surrounding area, including Cedartown, Cartersville, and Dallas among others.