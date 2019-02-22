Polk School District named their latest MERIT Award winner for February from among those who ensure that children have help they need when times are tough and they need someone to talk to.
February’s regular Board of Education session took time out to honor Kelly McKelvey of Northside Elementary for her love of students and service to youth in and out of the classroom.
“This is something we’ve been proud to take a moment and honor our staff throughout the year,” Superintendent Laurie Atkins said during the Feb. 12 meeting. “Tonight we recognize some of our student service staff, and I think everyone will agree with our winner.”
Dr. Katie Thomas, who presents the MERIT winner monthly, said when presenting the award that those who nominated her wrote of her “love of students” and “goes above and beyond for her students, making sure to have a relationship not just in the classroom, but outside of school as well.”
McKelvey holds an Associates degree in Psychology from Floyd College (now Georgia Highlands College) along with Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Speech-Language Pathology from West Georgia and a Specialist Degree in Education Administration from Lincoln Memorial University.
She also serves students at Cedartown High School in Speech Language Pathology and therapy, and has been at Northside for the past 16 years.
Her husband Chris and their two children live in Cedartown.
McKelvey received a gift card and certificate as the February award winner.