One local student is headed off to a special camp for a week to learn more about science, technology, engineering and math.
Cherokee Elementary fifth grader Zachary McComb is headed to the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM camp being held next week from July 22 through July 27 at Agnes Scott College in Atlanta.
The 11-year-old rising sixth grader was selected in part because of his academic performance at Cherokee, earning all A’s in classes during the 2017-18 school year.
He also takes part in the school’s 4-H program, the Safety Patrol, the National Junior League of Cotillions Polk County Chapter, and is active at First Baptist Church in R.A.’s and the music and missions.