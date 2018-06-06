Kim McBride earned her role as Polk County's newest Employee of the Month.
The assistant co-clerk received a plaque and was honored before her peers during the County Commission’s Monday work session.
Many of the county's most faithful, long-time workers were also given a spotlight with longevity awards.
Brittany Garrett has served for 10 years, Wayne Breeden has supplied 10 years of work, Randy Wells has been working for 10 years, Jeff O'Neal was thanked for 10 years of work, Scott Ford has served for 10 years, Debra Farmer has racked up 30 years of service, Jamie Kirby has reached 20 years of work, Rachel Haddix has been working for 5 years, Karen Garmon has been working for 5 years, Kevin Chandler has reached 5 years of service, and Jeff Fuqua has been serving for 5 years.
County employees who demonstrated concern for their own health and wellness were also awarded gift cards.
Brenda Standfield won a $25 gift card for 245 wellness points, Perry Davis took home a $50 gift card for collecting 320 wellness points, Janell Cook won a $75 gift card for reaching 615 wellness points, and Jordan Raybun took first place and a $100 gift card for collecting 940 points.