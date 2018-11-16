The Aragon Police Department’s newest leader was sworn in and started duty before the Thanksgiving holiday got underway.
Chief Paul Mazzuca was approved by the Aragon City Council in a unanimous vote during the November meeting to take over the role of commander of the department.
He takes over after Marc Riley headed the department for a second time in an interim position, and increases the ranks back again to three full time officers on duty.
Mazzuca is a 16-plus year veteran of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, starting out his career as a jailer and moving his way up through the ranks.
“I worked my way up to deputy and went on patrol, then went over to administration,” he said.
He said he looked forward to taking over the department after his swearing-in by Municipal Court Judge Terry Wheeler after the close of the Aragon City Council’s November meeting. Mazzuca was joined by his wife, family and fellow colleagues from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for the ceremony.
Mazzuca called for a “new day” in the department after a rocky year of four different leadership changes since the start of 2018.
“We’re looking to make this bigger and better, and hopefully within the next five years it’ll be bigger,” Mazzuca said.
Mazzuca’s name was put before the city council during their October session, but no motion was made for approval at the time.
Wheeler said during a brief address that Mazzuca was among several candidates who sought the job of Chief of the Aragon Police Department, exceeding the qualifications the city sought to fill the position.
“We’re proud to have him join us from Cherokee County,” Wheeler said.