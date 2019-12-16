The Rockmart Council doesn’t typically end their meetings with a meal, but their latest session more than justified the various cakes, sandwiches, and drinks that occupied the room.
Mayor Steve Miller – after 8 long years of serving in the position – oversaw his final council meeting as mayor.
Miller will remain in office until the end of the year, but the city’s next official meeting will be presided over by mayor-elect Sherman Ross who secured the position earlier in November with 72 percent of the vote.
The public has long known Miller wasn’t seeking reelection, but the advanced notice didn’t make his parting easier on the council members and city employees who’ve worked with him over the years – some for almost two-decades.
The mayor originally served as a council member from January 1, 2002 through August, 2011 when he resigned to campaign for his current position. He took the election and formally assumed the office of mayor on Jan. 1, 2012.
In recognition of those years of service, Miller was presented with a resolution of appreciation that detailed many of the accomplishments he’s seen as a member of Rockmart’s government.
“Whereas this combined 18 years in office, 10 years as a councilman and 8 years as mayor, have been instrumental in many positive accomplishments for the city of Rockmart,” Mayor Pro-Tem James Payne read from the resolution. “And whereas these major accomplishments include the addition of the Silver Comet Riverwalk, renovation of Seaborne Jones Park, two-phases of the streetscape, information technology upgrades, public works department equipment upgrades, radio read then AMI meter technology, two major water plant upgrades, complete renovation of the Goodyear Village roads and sewer lines, re-codification of city code, implementation of design standards, renovation of the old Rockmart High School property into the City Government Complex, purchase of the “Church Street Manor,” expansion of the Sports Complex and several recreational programs, plus many upgrades and additions to the police and fire departments, and last but certainly not least, the retirement of the debt for the government complex.”
The council quickly moved through the night’s agenda, and after a short executive session, the various city employees and officials present during the December 10 meeting were free to mingle with each other for the rest of the evening. While Miller didn’t specify what was his next for him, he did share words of appreciation for those who’ve served with him and for the city in general.
“I have had 18 wonderful years with this city,” Miller said. “I had no idea as I came onto the council in 2002 that I’d be around this long, but I have come to truly appreciate the things that go on in this city. As James said, first and foremost, I want to thank the employees of the City of Rockmart. We have great folks that have been with us a long time. Lisa – 25 years, Jeff – 30 plus years, Todd – 30 plus years. I can go on and on with people that have long tenures with the city of Rockmart. This is a family – a family of folks that are concerned about our city.”
Mayor-elect Ross is coming into the position with a similar history. He served on the council from 2013 to Nov. 2019 when he resigned to run for mayor. Those interested in attending the next meeting can visit City Hall on on Jan. 14, 2020 beginning at 7 p.m.