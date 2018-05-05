Only one school board candidate was heard from during the Chamber of Commerce’s Candidate Forum, and that candidate said with a clear voice she is for continuing a policy of changes within the school district started in 2017.
Vicki Mayes, candidate on the Republican ballot for the District 4 Board of Education seat, got to take questions alone during the forum on May 3 ahead of the upcoming Primary election, which will determine who gets to be on the ballot alone in November’s midterm elections.
Mayes, a former Polk School District educator with two decades of experience under her belt and now working in the Floyd County area said her hopes are to continue the trend of local schools bouncing back from “some hard knocks.”
“We’ve lost good teachers, we’ve hired back some good teachers and we’ve gained some good teachers as well,” she said. “The new leadership in this administration has turned the ship, but we’ve still got some work to do before we turn the ship fully.”
She said part of the problem in past years was lack of leadership willing to speak out against changes they didn’t agree with on the district level, and said the way to fix it is to “speak up when you hear something wrong.”
Mayes also said that “If you want to fix the economic problem in this county, you make it the best school district it can be,” and pointed out without schools achieving at high levels, it is difficult to court industries who want to invest where education is a top priority to ensure they have a workforce they need when coming to a new area.
Mayes only took two questions during the forum. The first from the audience asked if she had ever personally witnessed any instance where she felt the county had wasted taxpayer dollars.
She responded that she had, and explained that smart boards in the classroom – priced at least $5,000 a piece – were tossed aside when the Polk School District under Superintendent William Hunter bought iPads for students and teachers to use in the classrooms instead.
Mayes said repair problems and the costs associated with having to replace parts were on reason she felt it wasteful, and added that at the time the smart boards were removed from classrooms, they “we’re working just fine.”
She was also pointedly asked by the audience “How do you intend to address the remaining issues left behind by previous two superintendents?”
“I think the current members at central office are doing a great job, but the trust in PSD has been damaged badly,” Mayes said.
She added that it was her intention if given the chance to serve by voters in the upcoming primary, she planned to work with board members to regain the trust she feels is missing between the district and the community.
Incumbent Grady McCrickard was on the night’s program to attend, but canceled last minute according to organizers who announced his absence before Mayes was given the chance to speak.