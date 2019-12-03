The Standard Journal's inaugural Polk Pigskin Picks contest was close, but only one winner came out on top overall as the local football season closed out in recent weeks.
Kenneth Maxwell, also known as kenmax in the competition online this year, came away with a final score of 281 points and the grand prize in the picks contest.
He got to take home Shampoo from Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, two gift cards from Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, a $15 gift card from Chick-N-Scratch Bakery, a Queen-size memory foam pillow from Silver Comet Furniture, a sports bottle from Stacie Baines, a $50 gift card from Mary Miller State Farm Insurance, 25% off Custom Framing from Kiela's Photo Lab, a king-sized sheet set from McBrayer Furniture, a Melissa & Doug train set form McBrayer Furniture, a pancake breakfast gift basket set and gift card from Kroger, and an umbrella from the Polk County Standard Journal.
The Rockmart High alum who now hails from Carrollton also was the Week 10 winner of the contest.
Maxwell's final score of 281 was just two points ahead of a three-way tie broken by the Week 14 tiebreaker game between Rockmart and Brooks County. A second place finish went to Donnie Smith - username goat - followed in third by Ryan During (ryand) and Jeff Lewis (spider.) Charles Spangler (rdnk) finished in fifth with 278 points.
The top 5 finishers took several of the weekly prizes home with them as well. Lewis had a Week 1 and 11 win, Spangler a Week 2 win and Smith in Week 12.
Additional weekly winners included Leon Brewer, Wayne Cook, Logan Maddox, David Childers, Amanda Hill, Rickly Clark, a pair of wins for Barry Williams and Mark Fennell.
Thanks to all of this years players for participating in the inaugural picks contest, and check back in 2020 for Year 2.
The Polk Pigskin Picks contest was made possible thanks to sponsors Silver Comet Furniture, Superior Court Clerk Stacie Baines and Mary Miller State Farm Insurance in Rockmart.
Prize contributors included Gary Martin of Martin's Styling Center, Chick-fil-A of Rockmart, Kiela's Photo Lab, Kroger, and Chick-N-Scratch Bakery.